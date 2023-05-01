How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 19 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 125 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.497 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Luke Weaver will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs.
- Weaver has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Drew Rucinski
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Michael Kopech
