Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 29 hits with eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .287/.393/.396 so far this year.

India has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three walks and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Snell Stats

The Padres' Blake Snell (0-4) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, Snell has not yet earned a quality start.

Snell has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5 vs. Braves Apr. 18 5.0 3 2 2 5 3 at Mets Apr. 12 5.0 6 4 4 5 5 at Braves Apr. 6 3.2 6 4 4 2 4 vs. Rockies Mar. 30 4.1 6 3 3 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luke Weaver's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .308/.400/.514 slash line so far this season.

Bogaerts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has three doubles, five home runs, 30 walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .202/.388/.384 on the year.

Soto takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.