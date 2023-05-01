Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .217 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in eight of 25 games this year (32.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell (0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.