On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.762) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
  • In 20 of 29 games this year (69.0%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • India has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 58.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
