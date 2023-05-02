Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.762) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- In 20 of 29 games this year (69.0%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- India has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 58.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.