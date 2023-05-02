Jose Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (seven of 25), with two or more RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

