The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -6.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.
  • New York's contests this year have an average point total of 229.1, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 63 games this season that finished with a combined score over 206.5 points.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over three times.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their last 10 contests.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 5-7 44-38
Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

