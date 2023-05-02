Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- hitting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .310.
- Senzel is batting .556 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has had an RBI in eight games this year (47.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
