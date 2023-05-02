Tuesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (16-14) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) at PETCO Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (2-1) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (128 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule