Reds vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (16-14) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) at PETCO Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.
The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (2-1) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (128 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
|April 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-7
|Luis Cessa vs Drew Rucinski
|April 29
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Greene vs Kyle Muller
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|L 5-4
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Max Scherzer
