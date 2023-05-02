How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres take the field against Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .366 this season.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 128 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- In five starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Drew Rucinski
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Max Scherzer
