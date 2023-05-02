Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.