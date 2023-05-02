On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

