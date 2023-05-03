The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.505 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Cessa (1-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In five starts this season, Cessa has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts, Cessa has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Graham Ashcraft Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Luis Cessa Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.