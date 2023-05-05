The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)

Hurricanes (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 15-9-24 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 52-21-9.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored two goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes are 49-5-5 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 103 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 40 points after finishing 20-3-0.

In the 70 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 7-4-3 (17 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a record of 52-22-8 this season and are 14-8-22 in overtime games.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.

Across the 14 games this season the Devils finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

New Jersey has 11 points (5-7-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Devils have scored more than two goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 45 games and registered 66 points with a record of 32-11-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 28 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

