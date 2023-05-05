Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .464 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .235 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Fraley has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has had an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings