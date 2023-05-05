Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 121st in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

India has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with two or more runs four times (12.9%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings