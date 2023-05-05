Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 121st in slugging.
  • India has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • India has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with two or more runs four times (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.