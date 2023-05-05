Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Reds have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 131 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule