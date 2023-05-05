The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored 49 times and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.
  • Phoenix has a record of 24-6, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
  • Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Nuggets have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Denver has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
  • The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Six of the Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 18-15 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 7-3 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

