Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has six doubles and 13 walks while batting .274.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 155th in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 31 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn (0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 7.16 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.592 WHIP ranks 69th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
