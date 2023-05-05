After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has six doubles and 13 walks while batting .274.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 155th in slugging.

In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 31 games played this season, he has not homered.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings