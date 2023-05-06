The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the New York Knicks squaring off against the Miami Heat as one of two matchups, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks go on the road to face the Heat on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4

MIA -4 MIA Odds to Win: -175

-175 NY Odds to Win: +144

+144 Total: 209 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull of an away win at the Lakers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -3

LAL -3 LAL Odds to Win: -153

-153 GS Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 228.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.