Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-22) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (2-1) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-2).

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

The Reds have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Cincinnati is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 135 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.98).

Reds Schedule