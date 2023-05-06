Stuart Fairchild -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .200 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in nine of 29 games this season (31.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 29 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

