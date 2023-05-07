Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- batting .308 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs White Sox
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
|Reds vs White Sox Prediction
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.421) and OPS (.813) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- India enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 11 games this season (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (57.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.