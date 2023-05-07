The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 23 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.

Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.361).

The Reds are 16th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (140 total runs).

The Reds are 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).

The Reds average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.494).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Ashcraft is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Ashcraft will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Luke Weaver Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.