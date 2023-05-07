In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will meet the Denver Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 114.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.

In home games, Phoenix is giving up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (113.9).

When playing at home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than away (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

Denver is giving up fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than away (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are collecting 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin

Nuggets Injuries