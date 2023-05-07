TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (36) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Friedl is batting .444 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (24 of 33), with multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (nine of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings