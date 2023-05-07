TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (36) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl is batting .444 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (24 of 33), with multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (nine of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kopech (0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
