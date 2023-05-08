In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -115 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -125 11.2

