The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.

Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 233.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score above 228.5 points.

Golden State's average game total this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Golden State has put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread.

The Warriors have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Golden State has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Lakers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).

The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38 Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

