Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .226.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Verlander (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
