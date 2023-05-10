On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .226.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings