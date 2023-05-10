The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Knicks 109-101 on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-leading 27 points. Jalen Brunson notched 32 points in the Knicks' loss.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

On offense, the Knicks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 103.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 116 they've racked up over the course of this season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat are averaging 117 points per game, 7.5 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209

