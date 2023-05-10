Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 27 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 151 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds rank 16th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.514 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene (0-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold

