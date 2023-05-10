The New York Mets (17-19) take on the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) after Francisco Alvarez homered twice in a 7-6 defeat to the Reds. The game begins at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-2, 3.74 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (0-2) takes the mound first for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.74 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.

Greene has two quality starts this season.

Greene is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will send Verlander to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Detroit Tigers.

He has an ERA of 3.60, a batting average against of .263 and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

