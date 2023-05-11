Top Celtics vs. 76ers Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Jayson Tatum and James Harden are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were beaten by the 76ers on Tuesday, 115-103. Tatum scored 36 in a losing effort, while Embiid led the winning team with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|36
|10
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|24
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Marcus Smart
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
76ers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joel Embiid
|33
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Tyrese Maxey
|30
|7
|3
|0
|0
|6
|James Harden
|17
|8
|10
|2
|0
|1
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).
- Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer (33.1 points per game, first in NBA) and rebounder (10.2, seventh in NBA), and delivers 4.2 assists.
- Harden is averaging a team-high 10.7 assists per game. And he is producing 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.
- Tobias Harris is putting up 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|27.1
|10.5
|5.4
|1
|1.4
|2.9
|James Harden
|PHI
|20.1
|5.5
|7.5
|1.5
|0.2
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|24.9
|4.5
|3.5
|1
|0.4
|2.7
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|17.2
|7
|2.2
|0.5
|2
|0.5
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|18.3
|4.5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.5
|2.9
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|16.6
|3.6
|4.8
|1
|0.1
|2.3
