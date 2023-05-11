The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .197 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 10 of 32 games this season (31.3%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (15.6%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
