Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is batting .260 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
  • In 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
  • He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this year (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.