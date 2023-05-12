Player prop bet odds for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others are available when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-143)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game average is 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Adebayo has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 0.5 (-189)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.6 less than his over/under on Friday (28.5).

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-118) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (-154)

Friday's prop bet for Max Strus is 12.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

Strus' rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Strus has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (-128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Randle on Friday is 1.6 lower than his scoring average of 25.1.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 4.5 (-143) 6.5 (-139) 2.5 (-120)

Friday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 27.5 points. That's 3.5 more than his season average of 24.

Brunson has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Brunson has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

