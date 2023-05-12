Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins (19-19) and the Cincinnati Reds (16-21) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Reds have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule