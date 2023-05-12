Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Marlins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-12 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 4-12 7-9 9-12 8-17 8-4

