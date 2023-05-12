Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Jonathan India and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

India Stats

India has put up 42 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .311/.396/.467 slash line so far this season.

India will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has five doubles, three triples, three home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.351/.468 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 9 2-for-4 2 0 2 4 1 vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 49 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .398/.457/.488 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 31 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashing .235/.308/.508 so far this season.

Soler takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5

