The Miami Marlins (19-19) and Cincinnati Reds (16-21) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Reds a series win over the Mets.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.82 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.

Ashcraft is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Ashcraft will look to collect his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez gets the nod for the Marlins and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 20.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.