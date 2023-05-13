Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins will try to out-hit Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 31 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 97 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 24th in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 164 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.491 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Nick Lodolo (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Lodolo has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Lodolo Clarke Schmidt

