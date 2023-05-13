Reds vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
Jake Fraley leads the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) into a matchup versus the Miami Marlins (19-20), following his two-homer showing in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins, starting at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-3) for the Marlins and Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.29 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Lodolo
- Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.29, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .340 against him.
- Lodolo has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Lodolo has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this matchup.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 8 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across seven games.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 56th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
