Jayson Tatum could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 95-86 win over the 76ers (his previous action) Tatum posted 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tatum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 26.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.4 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 41.9 PR 39.5 38.9 36.5 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.

The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 43 19 9 6 4 2 2 5/9/2023 40 36 10 5 3 0 2 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.