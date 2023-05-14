Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 32 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 100 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 25th in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 170 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Reds have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.504 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

Weaver has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Lodolo Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito

