Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (19-21) on Sunday, May 14, when they clash with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at LoanDepot park at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is set in this game.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.97 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have won in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 4-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

