How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Brandon Williamson on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 32 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 179 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.515 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send out Williamson for his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Derek Law
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Domingo Germán
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
