Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Colorado Rockies-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI.

He has a slash line of .291/.363/.424 on the year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.