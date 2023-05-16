Brenton Doyle leads the Colorado Rockies (18-24) into a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Reds. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Chase Anderson for the Rockies and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson will start for the Reds, his first this season.

The southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

The 35-year-old righty has pitched in relief twice already this campaign, but will make his first start.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .00, a 2.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .600.

