Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|214.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
- Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its outings this year, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 214.5 points.
- Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
- The Heat average just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.