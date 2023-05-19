Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Yankees on May 19, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
India Stats
- India has put up 46 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.380/.421 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 32 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .276/.375/.448 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Schmidt has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|4.1
|6
|2
|0
|4
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|3
|0
|8
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .253/.340/.426 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 36 hits with seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .279/.381/.612 on the year.
- Judge enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
