The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)

Nuggets (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (64.3%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is giving up 116.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (20th-ranked).

So far this year, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, averaging 25.3 per game.

With 10.8 threes per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2%).

Nuggets Performance Insights

At 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the league on offense and eighth on defense.

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.

