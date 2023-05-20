Reds vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and Jake Fraley will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The total is 10.5 runs for this game.
Reds vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+140
|10.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 4-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 44 chances.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-10
|7-15
|8-11
|11-14
|11-19
|8-6
